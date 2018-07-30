SPORTS

NC State commit Joshua Harris ready for big senior season at Person High

EMBED </>More Videos

Wolfpack commit Joshua Harris ready for big year at Person High. (WTVD)

By
ROXBORO, NC (WTVD) --
High school football practices across the state have officially started.

The Person Rockets also kicked off their fall camp.

The tune last season for the Rockets was a little flat, which resulted in a 2-9 record.



Be on the lookout for Joshua Harris. Big things are expected from the big fella who just a few weeks ago committed to N.C. State.

"It feels real to be committed to a university where I know I belong," Harris told ABC11.



But first, the six-foot-three-inch, 315-pound behemoth will anchor the Rockets line on both sides of the ball during his senior season.

He likes to mash ball carries and in his spare time, piano keys.



Person's first home game will also feature the U.S. Army Golden Knights in a special presentation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh schoolhigh school footballNC State Wolfpackperson county newsPerson CountyRoxboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Panthers lineman Amini Silatolu tears meniscus in practice
Steve Smith Sr. 'felt trapped, inferior and alone' during NFL career
UNC suspends 13 football players for selling school-issued Nike Jordan shoes
QB Surratt, 12 other UNC football players to miss games following NCAA violation
More Sports
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News