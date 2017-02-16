RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --Despite calling a report by ABC11 Sports Director Mark Armstrong earlier this week "incorrect and blatantly irresponsible," NC State confirmed Thursday it has fired head coach Mark Gottfried. He will serve out the remainder of the season.
Director of Athletics Debbie Yow made the announcement on the school's website:
"Mark and I met today to discuss the future direction of our program," said Yow. "While it has long been my practice to evaluate the body of work at season's end, in reviewing the overall direction of our program, we believe a change in leadership is necessary moving forward. Our focus now remains on supporting our student-athletes and staff over the final weeks of our season."
Gottfried also issued a statement:
"It has been a privilege to serve as head coach of NC State, and I'm proud of what we have accomplished during my time here," said Gottfried. "NC State is a special place and I appreciate the opportunity to finish the remainder of the season."
Yow said the search for a successor will begin immediately.
An NC State official told ESPN's Andy Katz that Gottfried asked Yow if he could finish the remainder of the season due to his commitment to the players.
The Wolfpack lost 97-73 at home to 10th-ranked North Carolina on Tuesday to fall to 14-13 overall and 3-11 in ACC play. In the two games prior to the loss to the Tar Heels, NC State suffered losses of 30 points to Wake Forest and 24 points to Florida State.
Gottfried had a 122-82 record with the Wolfpack, including NCAA Tournament trips in his first four years that included two Sweet 16 appearances.
But N.C. State has slid to 30-30 during the past two seasons - including 8-24 in Atlantic Coast Conference play - and struggled to maintain continuity amid transfers, players leaving early to pursue professional playing careers, and staff turnover.
Gottfried, 53, was hired by Yow in 2011 and proceeded to go to the NCAA tournament in each of his first four seasons, including a pair of Sweet 16 appearances. He had three years -- worth an estimated $2.3 million -- on his deal.
ESPN and The Associated Press contributed to this report