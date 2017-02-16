SPORTS

NC State confirms ABC11 report: Will part ways with coach Gottfried at season's end

EMBED </>More News Videos

North Carolina State head coach Mark Gottfried speaks to members of the media during a NCAA college basketball team's media day in Raleigh, N.C. (Gerry Broome) (Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Despite calling a report by ABC11 Sports Director Mark Armstrong earlier this week "incorrect and blatantly irresponsible," NC State confirmed Thursday it has fired head coach Mark Gottfried. He will serve out the remainder of the season.

ORIGINAL REPORT: SOURCES TELL ABC11 THAT NC STATE WILL PART WAYS WITH GOTTFRIED AT SEASON'S END


Director of Athletics Debbie Yow made the announcement on the school's website:

"Mark and I met today to discuss the future direction of our program," said Yow. "While it has long been my practice to evaluate the body of work at season's end, in reviewing the overall direction of our program, we believe a change in leadership is necessary moving forward. Our focus now remains on supporting our student-athletes and staff over the final weeks of our season."

Gottfried also issued a statement:

"It has been a privilege to serve as head coach of NC State, and I'm proud of what we have accomplished during my time here," said Gottfried. "NC State is a special place and I appreciate the opportunity to finish the remainder of the season."

Yow said the search for a successor will begin immediately.

An NC State official told ESPN's Andy Katz that Gottfried asked Yow if he could finish the remainder of the season due to his commitment to the players.

The Wolfpack lost 97-73 at home to 10th-ranked North Carolina on Tuesday to fall to 14-13 overall and 3-11 in ACC play. In the two games prior to the loss to the Tar Heels, NC State suffered losses of 30 points to Wake Forest and 24 points to Florida State.

Gottfried had a 122-82 record with the Wolfpack, including NCAA Tournament trips in his first four years that included two Sweet 16 appearances.

But N.C. State has slid to 30-30 during the past two seasons - including 8-24 in Atlantic Coast Conference play - and struggled to maintain continuity amid transfers, players leaving early to pursue professional playing careers, and staff turnover.

Gottfried, 53, was hired by Yow in 2011 and proceeded to go to the NCAA tournament in each of his first four seasons, including a pair of Sweet 16 appearances. He had three years -- worth an estimated $2.3 million -- on his deal.

ESPN and The Associated Press contributed to this report
Related Topics:
sportsnc stateNC State WolfpackRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
State's Gottfried avoids job questions, focuses on UNC
Sources say NC State will part ways with Gottfried
SPORTS
Mayweather opens as 25-1 favorite against McGregor
Genie Bouchard pays off Super Bowl bet with date at Nets game
Mark Gottfried fired at NC State, will finish season
Michigan State police submits requests for arrest warrants in sexual assault investigation
More Sports
Top Stories
Neighbors question police decision to shoot Durham man
Teen charged with murder in Durham store clerk shooting
'Day Without Immigrants' protests being held across US
Trump defends start of administration, bashes media
'GMA' is live in Lumberton!
A crush of crises all but buries the Trump White House
Trump to nominate Alexander Acosta as labor secretary
Show More
Crossing guard hit near Fayetteville middle school
Sanford mom angry after school handcuffed 8-year-old son
Pair charged in Sanford kidnapping
House Republicans seek DOJ investigation into potentially illegal leaks
Ex-wife: 'I didn't want my children to see me dead'
More News
Top Video
'Day Without Immigrants' protests being held across US
Neighbors question police decision to shoot Durham man
Crossing guard hit near Fayetteville middle school
'GMA' is live in Lumberton!
More Video