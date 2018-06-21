SPORTS

NC State football player doubles as firefighter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Kollin Byers is a rising sophomore on the NC State football team.

One day at practice he discovered he had another passion.



Members of the Western Wake Fire Department visited a practice at NC State and Byers was inspired.

He submitted an application to become a volunteer firefighter and has been working there since January.

Byers said time management is key when juggling school, practice and work. He tries to work around two night shifts a week, working from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. and then going to class followed by practice.

Byers said the feeling he gets while helping out in the community makes giving up his time worth it.

He hopes to become a career firefighter once he graduates.
