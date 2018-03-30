SPORTS

NC State gymnastics team excited to host NCAA Regional

The NC State gymnastics team is excited to host an NCAA Regional.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The NC State gymnastics team is set to host an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2013.

The Wolfpack ranks 20th in the country and just won the EAGL championship.

All of this success is coming under first-year head coach Kim Landrus.

Senior Chelsea Knight became the all-around conference champion last Saturday and hopes to use that as motivation to succeed in regionals.

Six teams will compete at Reynolds Coliseum and just two will then go on to the NCAA Championships.

Watch the video to hear from Landrus and Wolfpack gymnasts.
