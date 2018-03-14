SPORTS

NC State hits the court in Wichita ready to make some noise

NC State guard Allerik Freeman gets some practice time in Wednesday in Wichita, Kan. (Charlie Riedel)

By
WICHITA, Kan. (WTVD) --
NC State comes into the NCAA tournament ahead of the curve given the expectations for Kevin Keatts in his first year with the Wolfpack.

However, this team doesn't feel like party crashers. It is here to make noise in the Midwest region starting with a takedown of Seton Hall. On the campus of Wichita State, the Pack held one practice before their first look at Intrust Bank Arena where they'll face the Pirates.

"I'd say our biggest motivation right now, we have two actually, the ACC tournament how we lost first day, we're just mad at it, says Center Omer Yurtseven. We'll just use that as fuel and at the same time we don't want this game tomorrow to be our last"



State guard Allerik Freeman is one of three guys with NCAA tournament experience.

"We gotta enjoy it at the end of the day. A lot of people don't get to play in this, during this time of year," Freeman said. "We really can't take this opportunity for granted. It's just basketball at the end of the day. Nobody should be stressed and tight and all that kind of stuff."



No disrespect to Wichita, but you'd have to work to find outside distractions. One person traveling with the team said the only thing remotely interesting near the team hotel, which is seven miles from Intrust Bank Arena is a Costco. Watch out for those samples!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNC State Wolfpackmarch madnesscollege basketball
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Julius Peppers re-signs with Panthers on 1-year deal
UNC begins quest for repeat vs. Lipsccomb
David Pastrnak nets 1st career hat trick as part of Bruins' 5-goal 3rd period
N.C. State, Seton Hall battle in first round
More Sports
Top Stories
Two arrests made in death of pastor's wife
Garner Magnet High student arrested after handgun found on campus
Anti-harassment training provided to General Assembly, staff
NC schools among those receiving NRA grants
Beneath Bull River: Historic brick tunnels beneath American Tobacco Campus
Large fire at home on Figure Eight Island
Garner Police ID man killed in Tuesday's shooting
Gov. Cooper wants to raise legal age of 'assault weapon' sales to 21
Show More
Could your online review get you sued?
Triangle-area students participate in National School Walkout
Woman arrested after Durham hit-and-run
Ford: 1.4M cars recalled after reports of steering wheels detaching
Family recalls dog's death after pet was put in overhead bin
More News
Photos
American Idol talent from North Carolina
Woody Durham, former voice of Tar Heels, dead at 76
Durham Crimestoppers
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
More Photos