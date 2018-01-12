SPORTS

NC State OL Richardson declares for 2018 NFL Draft

NC State offensive tackle Will Richardson (54) blocks Arizona State tight end Jay Jay Wilson to spring Reggie Gallaspy during the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29. 2017. (Andres Leighton)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
It's a monumental day for N.C. State's Will Richardson as the redshirt junior offensive tackle has decided to forego his final year of eligibility and enter the 2018 NFL draft.

The Burlington native is a second-team-All-ACC choice who played in 11 games this past season and did not allow a sack or a quarterback pressure.

He led the offensive line that ranked third in the Power Five in sacks allowed with just 13 and helped pave the way for the Wolfpack's back-to-back 1,000 runners, Matthew Dayes in 2016 and Nyheim Hines - who also declared for the draft Friday - in 2017.

"It's been great to watch Will grow as a person and as a player," said head coach Dave Doeren. "The 'Band of Brothers' is a special group and Will was an integral part of their success. Although we would love to have Will back for his senior season, we support his decision and wish him nothing but the best in his professional career."

Richardson played every snap in N.C. State's eight conference games in 2017.

"I'm so thankful to all my coaches and the staff here at NC State who have helped me grow on and off the field," said Richardson. "I will always be proud that I was one of the original Band of Brothers and my teammates will be my brothers for life. I want to especially thank Coach Doeren and Coach Ledford for their support."

The school said that Richardson plans to return to N.C. State to finish his degree.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNC State Wolfpacknfl draftRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NC State's Hines declares for 2018 NFL Draft
SPORTS
Caps rally, beat Hurricanes on Beagle's goal with 1.3 left
No. 7 Duke looks to extend home dominance of Wake
What the Canes sale means for Raleigh
Carolina Hurricanes officially introduce Tom Dundon as new owner
More Sports
Top Stories
Child shot in Durham gas station parking lot
African immigrants in Raleigh 'insulted' by Trump's vulgar remarks
Wake County high school student claims racial bullying
WakeMed goes dark during brief power outage
'Smash and grab' crimes reported by several police departments
What the Canes sale means for Raleigh
Lumberton officer shot in 'accidental weapon discharge'
Nerves are shot after Wake school bus, city bus hit by BBs
Show More
20-year-old claims $451 million jackpot, hopes to 'do some good for humanity'
Officials identify body found on Fort Bragg property
5th suspect in Cumberland child-slavery-ring turns self in
5 keys to help you keep your New Year's resolutions
NC State's Hines declares for 2018 NFL Draft
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deputies raid two Cumberland County stores
PHOTOS: Historic Wake Forest cemetery bulldozed?
PHOTOS: This is the perfect weather for making 'ice marbles!'
PHOTOS: Snow dogs enjoying the first snowfall of the season
More Photos