NC State police investigating referee incident at game

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The NC State University Police Department is investigating a YouTube video which appears to show NCSU fans throwing things and spitting on the referee team as they left Saturday's home game against Clemson at Carter-Finley Stadium.



Despite getting off to a good start early in the game No. 20 NCSU lost to No. 6 Clemson 38-31.

Anyone who can help identify the people seen in the video is asked to call the NC State University Police Department at (919) 515-3000.
