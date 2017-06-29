Dylan Peebles and Gabbi Cunningham are both NC State track athletes. They'll be repping the Pack of course, but much more importantly, they'll be repping the USA at the upcoming Pan Am Junior Championships in Lima, Peru. Both speedsters finished 2nd in the 200M at the Outdoor Junior Nationals in Sacramento last weekend to lock up their spot on the national team for the first time. Adding to the fun - they're a couple! Turns out when your heart skips a beat, you can really move your feet. At least in their case...