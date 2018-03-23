NC State welcomes young honorary teammates

Had such an awesome time meeting some of the kids from @OperationTeam8 tonight at @PackFootball practice. Story tonight on @ABC11_WTVD #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/1J2lOMFqqT — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) March 24, 2018

On Friday night, the NC State football team welcomed honorary teammates to practice as a part of Operation Teammate.Operation Teammate partnered with NC State to welcome children of military and first responders as honorary teammates during times of separation.The goal is to give children a special opportunity to take their minds off of their parent being absent.The children got to wear NC State football jerseys, attend practice, receive autographs and interact with the players.Senior running back Brady Bodine grew up in a military house and shared tips and gave advice to the kids.Watch the video above for a full report.