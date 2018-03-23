SPORTS

NC State welcomes young honorary teammates

EMBED </>More Videos

The NC State football team hosted children of military members and first responders Friday.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
On Friday night, the NC State football team welcomed honorary teammates to practice as a part of Operation Teammate.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Operation Teammate partnered with NC State to welcome children of military and first responders as honorary teammates during times of separation.



The goal is to give children a special opportunity to take their minds off of their parent being absent.

The children got to wear NC State football jerseys, attend practice, receive autographs and interact with the players.



Senior running back Brady Bodine grew up in a military house and shared tips and gave advice to the kids.

Watch the video above for a full report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNC State Wolfpackgood newsfeel goodgood sportschildrenraleigh newsmilitaryfamilyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Senators in audition mode against Hurricanes
NC State takes on Mississippi State tonight
Duke commit R.J. Barrett to headline Signature All-Canadian Showcase
Panthers sign Da'Norris Searcy, Ross Cockrell to 2-year deals
More Sports
Top Stories
Will we see snow twice in one week?
Outraged and empowered, Wake County teens head to DC march
New details about altercation that left Fort Bragg soldier dead
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
Cancer to cured: Fayetteville family hosts 'Be the Match' event
I-Team: Cary birthing center stops delivering babies after newborn deaths
Triangle mom, daughter head to D.C. for March for Our Lives
Toys "R" Us liquidation sale begins in Cary
Show More
Craigslist ends personal ad listings
Robeson County 16-year-old charged with murder
No verdict reached in case of Raleigh man accused of killing family and posting on Facebook
Durham woman spent 100th birthday at the gym
Missing American family of 4 found dead in Mexico
More News
Top Video
Outraged and empowered, Wake County teens head to DC march
Cancer to cured: Fayetteville family hosts 'Be the Match' event
Toys "R" Us liquidation sale begins in Cary
Triangle mom, daughter head to D.C. for March for Our Lives
More Video