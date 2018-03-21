  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
NC State wrestler becomes unlikely NCAA champion

Michael Macchiavello is only the second North Carolina native to win an NCAA national title.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
NC State's Michael Macchiavello executed a takedown with 10 seconds left Saturday night to beat Virginia Tech's Jared Haught 3-1 and claim his first NCAA championship.

The 197-pounder from Monroe, NC, had already lost twice this season to Haught, but when it mattered most, he came through.

Macchiavello is an unlikely champion. A small-time recruit from a small-time wrestling state, he struggled his first two years on the mats for the Pack.

Then, he made an unorthodox decision, opting to take a redshirt year in the middle of his collegiate career.

As he explained on Tuesday, that year of hardening himself and honing his technique made all the difference.

Watch the video for the full interview.
