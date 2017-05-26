SPORTS

NCAA denies extra-year for NC State guard Terry Henderson

NC State's Terry Henderson drives against Clemson in March 2017. (Mary Altaffer)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The NCAA has denied North Carolina State guard Terry Henderson's request for another year of eligibility.

Henderson announced the decision Friday in a statement issued by the school.

The Raleigh native played two seasons at West Virginia before transferring to N.C. State and redshirting in 2014-15.

He played for only 7 minutes of the following season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

As a redshirt senior in 2016-17, he was the team's second-leading scorer at 13.8 points per game and made a team-best 78 3-pointers.



Henderson called it "an honor and privilege" to play in his hometown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNC State WolfpackRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Who has the sweeter deal, Doeren or Fedora?
UNC says student-athletes did not get 'special arrangements'
Will, courage on display in the Triangle at Valor Games
Panthers LB Luke Kuechly won't alter play despite concussions
More Sports
Top Stories
Officials: Man pulled from water in Johnston Co has died
Emergency crews battle fire at Raleigh townhouse complex
Feds: Man tried to bite flight attendant, jumped from plane
Former Durham student deported after struggle to stay
2 charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder
Cooper again sues GOP lawmakers over appointment powers
Nurses: Officials withheld women's abnormal test results
Show More
Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for benefit concert
Fayetteville Police arrest teen in February rape case
Man who kept woman in container guilty of 7 murders
Food stamp cuts: What Pres. Trump's budget means for NC
Body believed to be that of missing NC Uber driver
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
More Photos