Terry Henderson loses appeal for sixth year. A message from @t_henny3 ... pic.twitter.com/0a37HibbU8 — NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) May 26, 2017

The NCAA has denied North Carolina State guard Terry Henderson's request for another year of eligibility.Henderson announced the decision Friday in a statement issued by the school.The Raleigh native played two seasons at West Virginia before transferring to N.C. State and redshirting in 2014-15.He played for only 7 minutes of the following season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.As a redshirt senior in 2016-17, he was the team's second-leading scorer at 13.8 points per game and made a team-best 78 3-pointers.Henderson called it "an honor and privilege" to play in his hometown.