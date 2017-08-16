NCAA meeting on alleged UNC infractions underway

And the remaining UNC contingent arrives including Roy Williams pic.twitter.com/mygrGrdBAd — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) August 16, 2017

The excitement of an NCAA/UNC hearing is upon us. We are roped off a good ways away pic.twitter.com/zHDOl3hAAu — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) August 16, 2017

Representatives of the University of North Carolina are meeting with the NCAA's infractions committed in Nashville.As expected, men's basketball coach Roy Williams, women's coach Sylvia Hatchell, football coach Larry Fedora along with athletics director Bubba Cunningham are all here with their team of lawyers.Other participants include Deborah Crowder, who was an administrative assistant with the African studies department, and Jan Boxill, who served as a academic advisor to the women's basketball team. She and Hatchell embraced in a hug outside the meeting room.The meeting is expected to last two days. They will break for lunch at some point. No one spoke with reporters coming in, and any comments from either side today would be shocking.