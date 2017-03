Wake Forest (11) vs Kansas State (11): Tuesday at 9:10 p.m. in Dayton, Ohio on truTV

(11) vs Kansas State (11): in Dayton, Ohio on

North Carolina Central (16) vs UC Davis (16): Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. in Dayton, Ohio on truTV

(16) vs UC Davis (16): in Dayton, Ohio on

UNC-Wilmington (12) vs Virginia (5): Thursday at 12:40 p.m. in Orlando, Florida on truTV

(12) vs Virginia (5): in Orlando, Florida on

UNC (1) vs Texas Southern (16): Friday at 4:00 p.m. in Greenville, South Carolina on TNT

(1) vs Texas Southern (16): in Greenville, South Carolina on

Duke (2) vs Troy (15): Friday at 7:20 p.m. in Greenville, South Carolina on tbs

Set up your calendar reminders! Here's a list of tip off times for North Carolina teams playing in the Big Dance.Get the entire bracket from ESPN here