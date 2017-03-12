Their name is called! @NCCUAthletics will face UC Davis in Dayton. Winner gets Kansas next! #abc11 pic.twitter.com/Rtzos6wxdK — Ngozi_ABC11 (@Ngozi_ABC11) March 12, 2017

The team played their way into the NCAA Tournament with a MEAC victory.

The three Triangle teams to make the NCAA Tournament learned where they'll play on Selection Sunday.UNC is the #1 seed in the South Region and will play Friday in Greenville. The Tar Heels won the ACC by two games, but were bounced from the conference tournament in the semifinals by Duke. The Tar Heels play Texas Southern in game one, with Arkansas or Seton Hall waiting in the second round in Greenville, South Carolina.Duke is the #2 seed in the East Region and will also play Friday in Greenville vs. Troy. Duke's late surge to an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title had some speculating they might be a 31 seed. The Blue Devils won four games in four days in New York, including victories against Louisville, North Carolina and Notre Dame.After winning the MEAC to get into the tournament, North Carolina Central University is a 16 seed and will play University of California, Davis in the First Four in Dayton on Tuesday. The winner will play Kansas.