NCAA tourney: Duke prepares to face experienced Rhode Island team

Duke's Grayson Allen, left, and Gary Trent Jr. take questions during a news conference Friday (Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH --
No. 2 seed Duke (27-7) easily passed its first test Thursday, routing Iona, 89-67. The Blue Devils' next task may prove a bit more challenging.

Seventh-seeded Rhode Island (26-7), which knocked out No. 10 seed Oklahoma, 83-78, is expected to pose a stiffer test for the Blue Devils.

The Midwest Region matchup is set to tip off Saturday at 2:40 p.m.

A brief look at the matchup:

BOTTOM LINE: The talented if largely inexperienced Blue Devils hardly looked nervous while drilling Iona in the first round. A far different task awaits against the relentless and fearless Rams. Rhode Island is looking for its first Sweet 16 appearance since Lamar Odom took the Rams to the Elite Eight 20 years ago.

HEADY TERRITORY: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's 93rd career NCAA tournament victory pulled him into a tie with Hall of Fame Tennessee women's coach Pat Summit for the most wins ever by an NCAA basketball coach. Krzyzewski and Summit each have 1,098 victories, a number Krzyzewski believes doesn't do Summit justice.

"She really was a pioneer and set up what is today's, you know, the glory that the women's game has right now," Krzyzewski said of Summit, who died in 2016 at age 64.

HURLEY BURLY: The Rams are coached by Danny Hurley, whose older brother Bobby played for Krzyzewski from 1988-92, helping the Blue Devils to a pair of national titles. Danny Hurley ended up playing at Seton Hall instead. Why?

"I think there was some token recruitment," Hurley said with a laugh. "I don't even think I ever got a home visit, though. Let me change that. I eliminated them from my list early on. So, I didn't want that. Too successful."

DID YOU KNOW: The Blue Devils have reached the Sweet 16 25 times. The Rams have been just twice since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985.
Report a Typo

