SPORTS

N.C. Central earns its 2nd NCAA bid after MEAC title game win

N.C. Central won the MEAC title Saturday (WTVD)

NORFOLK, Virginia (WTVD) --
North Carolina Central punched its ticket to the NCAA tournament by defeating Norfolk State 67-59.

