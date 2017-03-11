NORFOLK, Virginia (WTVD) --North Carolina Central punched its ticket to the NCAA tournament by defeating Norfolk State 67-59.
Ticket PUNCHED. @NCCUAthletics is going dancing at the NCAA tourney with the #MEAC title game win! #abc11 pic.twitter.com/IniDTOKpul— Ngozi_ABC11 (@Ngozi_ABC11) March 11, 2017
Patrick Cole named #MEAC Tournament MVP @NCCUAthletics #abc11 pic.twitter.com/GmjlNzjSQs— Ngozi_ABC11 (@Ngozi_ABC11) March 11, 2017
#MEAC POY Patrick Cole all smiles cutting down his second net this season for @NCCUAthletics. This time he's #NCAA tourney bound #abc11 pic.twitter.com/D4PUnesy5P— Ngozi_ABC11 (@Ngozi_ABC11) March 11, 2017