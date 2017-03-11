#MEAC POY Patrick Cole all smiles cutting down his second net this season for @NCCUAthletics. This time he's #NCAA tourney bound #abc11 pic.twitter.com/D4PUnesy5P — Ngozi_ABC11 (@Ngozi_ABC11) March 11, 2017

North Carolina Central punched its ticket to the NCAA tournament by defeating Norfolk State 67-59.Watch the video in the player above for Ngozi Ekeledo's full report.