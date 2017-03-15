SPORTS

North Carolina Central falls to UC-Davis 67-63 in NCAA tournament

North Carolina Central's Del'Vin Dickerson, bottom left, shoots against UC Davis' Garrison Goode, bottom center on Wednesday night in the NCAA tournament. (John Minchillo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WTVD) --
North Carolina Central fell to UC-Davis 67-63 in the NCAA tournament on Wednesday.

The Eagles led 34-31 at halftime, but struggled to get shots to go down in the second half.


NCCU (25-9) shot just 36 percent from the floor for the game, compared to 46 percent for the Aggies, who move on to face Midwest regional top-seed Kansas.

Senior DeJuan Graf led the Eagles with 15 points. Patrick Cole added 13 points.

NC Central coach LeVelle Moton shouts instructions during the game against UC-Davis.



The Eagles struggled from deep, making just 5 of 26 3-point attempts.



UC-Davis was making its NCAA tournament debut. Junior forward Chima Moneke led the Aggies with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
