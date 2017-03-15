NC Central walks off the court & the crowd gives the team a standing ovation. Valiant effort from the Eagles. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/VUz7EMHiL6 — Ngozi_ABC11 (@Ngozi_ABC11) March 16, 2017

NC Central coach LeVelle Moton shouts instructions during the game against UC-Davis.

After the game, I asked Pat Cole abt NCCU's rough 3pt shooting. He said it's a "make-miss game" & that some of the looks were good #abc11 — Ngozi_ABC11 (@Ngozi_ABC11) March 16, 2017

North Carolina Central fell to UC-Davis 67-63 in the NCAA tournament on Wednesday.The Eagles led 34-31 at halftime, but struggled to get shots to go down in the second half.NCCU (25-9) shot just 36 percent from the floor for the game, compared to 46 percent for the Aggies, who move on to face Midwest regional top-seed Kansas.Senior DeJuan Graf led the Eagles with 15 points. Patrick Cole added 13 points.The Eagles struggled from deep, making just 5 of 26 3-point attempts.UC-Davis was making its NCAA tournament debut. Junior forward Chima Moneke led the Aggies with 18 points and 12 rebounds.