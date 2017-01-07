  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SNOW STORM

NCCU postpones basketball game due to weather

DURHAM (WTVD) --
North Carolina Central University women's and men's basketball games have been postponed due to weather conditions in the Triangle.

The home doubleheader against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opponent Maryland Eastern Shore has been rescheduled for Jan 11 at 4 and 6 p.m.

"North Carolina is under a State of Emergency as declared by Governor Roy Cooper and road conditions have made it unsafe for the two teams, game officials, and event management staff to travel safely to McDougald-McLendon Arena," NCCU's sports information director said in a news release.

The University of North Carolina Tar Heels are still slated to play North Carolina State University Saturday night at 8 p.m. at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Related Topics:
sportsweathersnownccusnow stormDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SNOW STORM
11 things to know about the winter storm
Snow and sleet blanket central North Carolina
Some power outages reported
Latest information on road conditions
More snow storm
SPORTS
Mike Krzyzewski undergoes successful back surgery
Mississippi State players help woman whose car flipped over
Steve Sarkisian on possible rust: 'We'll find out Monday'
Russian cyberattacks influenced by WADA investigation
More Sports
Top Stories
Snow and sleet blanket central North Carolina
11 things to know about the winter storm
School, business closings and delays information center
Latest information on road conditions
Some power outages reported
Send us your snow photos
Time lapse camera catches the snow's arrival
Show More
Try these clever car hacks to weather the snow storm
Here's the proper way to salt your driveway and walkways
How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid
Cooper presses Medicaid stance in inaugural address
Gov. Roy Cooper's Inauguration Ball held Friday night
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
PHOTOS: Governor's Inaugural Ball
PHOTOS: Area stores swamped ahead of winter storm
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for January
More Photos