NCCU postpones basketball game due to weather

North Carolina Central University women's and men's basketball games have been postponed due to weather conditions in the Triangle.The home doubleheader against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opponent Maryland Eastern Shore has been rescheduled for Jan 11 at 4 and 6 p.m."North Carolina is under a State of Emergency as declared by Governor Roy Cooper and road conditions have made it unsafe for the two teams, game officials, and event management staff to travel safely to McDougald-McLendon Arena," NCCU's sports information director said in a news release.The University of North Carolina Tar Heels are still slated to play North Carolina State University Saturday night at 8 p.m. at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.