NCCU tops Morgan State 77-63, for sixth straight win

Raasan Davis poured in 18 points to lead the Eagles on Monday night. (Juan Richardson via NCCU)

DURHAM, NC --
Raasean Davis had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Pablo Rivas added 15 points and North Carolina Central beat Morgan State 77-63 on Monday night.

Morgan State led 18-8 after the opening seven minutes but NCCU went on a 23-2 run - with seven points by Davis. It was tied at 43 early in the second half until Davis scored five straight during a 10-0 run and NCCU's lead didn't dip below eight points the rest of the way.

Jordan Perkins had 12 points and six assists for NCCU (10-8, 4-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which has won six straight.

NCCU entered leading the league by holding its opponents to 69.1 points per game. The Eagles, who also sit atop the league in rebounding at 36.5, outrebounded Morgan State 44-32.

Tiwian Kendley made 13 of 16 free throws and scored 26 points for Morgan State (7-11, 3-2). The Bears were 19 of 27 at the line and 4 of 14 from distance.

The Eagles will head out to visit Howard next, on Saturday.
