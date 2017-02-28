SPORTS

New book chronicles Charlie Scott at UNC

EMBED </>More News Videos

Charlie Scott broke color barriers at UNC

Related Topics:
sportsunc
Load Comments
SPORTS
Panthers' Ron Rivera speaking out over political and social issues
Vote: Three questions leading into the NFL combine
Panthers use non-exclusive franchise tag on DT Kawann Short
Guy, Perrantes help No. 23 Virginia beat No. 5 UNC 53-43
More Sports
Top Stories
Chance of severe weather Wednesday
Couple deplores heartbreaking scene at Durham VA
Duke could face penalties after uranium breach
More complaints about speeding Wake school bus drivers
Firefighters treat dog with oxygen
Missing 10-year-old boy walks to Durham hotel for help
Farm animals rescued in Hope Mills need a good home
Show More
School bus stuck in Durham County ditch, kids on board
Been having Internet issues today? Here's why
Efforts to repeal 'bathroom bill' at an impasse again
Chapel Hill man recalls life of fear at western NC church
Off-duty police officer saves family's dog from fire
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
Chance of severe weather Wednesday
More complaints about speeding Wake school bus drivers
Duke could face penalties after uranium breach
More Video