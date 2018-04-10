NC STATE

New charges in FBI probe involving four universities -- including NC State

(AP Image)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Three athletic apparel executives are facing new charges in connection to an FBI probe into college basketball.

A new indictment alleges three Adidas executives defrauded four universities -- including the University of Louisville, the University of Miami, the University of Kansas, and North Carolina State University.

According to the indictment, Jim Gatto and Merl Code conspired to funnel payments to the families of high school players in connection with the players' commitments to play at the schools, with the expectation that the players would later sign endorsement deals with Adidas upon turning professional.

RELATED: NC State subpoenaed by Justice Department amid investigation of college basketball

A grand jury charged Gatto, Code and Christian Dawkins with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.
