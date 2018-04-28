NFL Draft: Panthers get TE, Hines goes to Colts

N.C. State running back Nyheim Hines waited three days for his name to be called, and on Saturday the wait ended in the fourth round when the former Garner product was taken 104th overall by the Indianapolis Colts.Hines isn't immediately seen as a three-down back in the NFL, but he was a dominant do-it-all speedster for the Wolfpack, who led the Atlantic Coast Conference in all-purpose yards last season.He could contribute right away returning kicks.A few picks earlier, the Carolina Panthers opened the fourth round by adding another offensive weapon for Cam Newton.With the first pick Saturday, the 101st overall, the Panthers took tight end Ian Thomas from Indiana.Thomas was raised by his siblings after both of his parents passed away when he was young. He is a former junior college standout before attending Indiana.He goes 6-4, 258 and had five touchdown catches while averaging 15 yards per reception last season.