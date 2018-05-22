NFL owners approve David Tepper as new owner of Carolina Panthers

NFL owners have approved David Tepper as the new owner of the Carolina Panthers.Jerry Richardson put the team up for sale after the season amidst an NFL investigation into sexual and racial workplace misconduct. The league is expected to announce the results of the investigation after the sale is finalized, which should come in July.On Monday night, Tepper spent part of the evening eating dinner at his hotel bar and chatting with commissioner Roger Goodell,Tepper, with a net worth of $11 billion, also was the only bidder who could write a check for the team without minority partners.