SPORTS

NFL player Jermaine Gresham pays student's airport luggage fee so she doesn't miss flight

(Duane Burleson/AP Photo | Delilah Cassidy via Storyful)

Law student Delilah Cassidy was in danger of missing her flight due to unforeseen baggage fees, but Jermaine Gresham of the Arizona Cardinals came to her rescue.



Cassidy said on Twitter that she was being charged $50 for her carry-on bag for an American Airlines flight. Having just returned from Europe, she said her credit cards were being declined, and they did not accept cash at the gate.

They told her that she would have to miss her flight and go back to the ticket counter to pay with cash. Cassidy said she was devastated after a long day of traveling.

Then she said a man walked up and asked how much she was being charged. The man said, "I got it," and paid the $50.

Both Cassidy and the American Airlines employee were shocked by his generosity. Cassidy said she boarded the plane crying, calling the man an angel. She offered pay him back but he said to pay it forward.

Much to her surprise, Cassidy later posted that the man who helped her was none other than NFL player Jermaine Gresham.



She said on Twitter, "My heart is so happy. There are good people in this world. Be that person for someone because I know after this I sure will be."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfeel goodnflArizona Cardinalsamerican airlinesairport newsairline fee
SPORTS
Coach K makes $3M personal donation for low-income kids in Durham
Local rugby team again playing for national title
NCAA announces penalties in North Carolina Central University case
Fayetteville native headlines new wave of ACC ADs
More Sports
Top Stories
Banner Elk mansion previously listed for $3.5M could sell for pennies on the dollar in auction
Where's Kevin? Peacock seen roaming around Apex
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema launches Summer Family Fun program
Newborn daughter of fallen hero does photo shoot with fellow soldiers
Police: 3 kids found padlocked inside room at Kinston apartment
Sheriff: Baby in diaper box may have died of natural causes
1 in 14: The startling truth about elder abuse
4 dead after Alberto hits western NC; State of Emergency declared
Show More
Where is the money? Hurricane Matthew victims still waiting for relief
Teen diagnosed with illness caused by working out too much
Morgan Freeman demands apology from CNN
Tom Cruise shares first photo for 'Top Gun' sequel
UNC Board of Trustees vote: Bill Cosby's honorary degree revoked
More News