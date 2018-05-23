  • LIVE VIDEO Alamance County Sheriff's Office announces update in text message threat case
NFL

NFL policy: Players on field shall stand for anthem

Watch NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's statement on the league's national anthem policy, delivered on May 23, 2018. (WPVI)

The NFL has adopted a new policy that calls for all team and league personnel on the field to "stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem."

The policy was announced on Wednesday morning.

The policy says not all players will be required to be on the field during the anthem. However, a team will be fined if personnel is on the field and "do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem."
The NFL released the following statement by Commissioner Roger Goodell on the national anthem policy:

The policy adopted today was approved in concert with the NFL's ongoing commitment to local communities and our country -- one that is extraordinary in its scope, resources, and alignment with our players. We are dedicated to continuing our collaboration with players to advance the goals of justice and fairness in all corners of our society.

The efforts by many of our players sparked awareness and action around issues of social justice that must be addressed. The platform that we have created together is certainly unique in professional sports and quite likely in American business. We are honored to work with our players to drive progress.

It was unfortunate that on-field protests created a false perception among many that thousands of NFL players were unpatriotic. This is not and was never the case.

This season, all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem. Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room until after the Anthem has been performed.

We believe today's decision will keep our focus on the game and the extraordinary athletes who play it -- and on our fans who enjoy it.

POLICY STATEMENT

The 32 member clubs of the National Football League have reaffirmed their strong commitment to work alongside our players to strengthen our communities and advance social justice. The unique platform that we have created is unprecedented in its scope, and will provide extraordinary resources in support of programs to promote positive social change in our communities.
The membership also strongly believes that:

1. All team and league personnel on the field shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.
2.The Game Operations Manual will be revised to remove the requirement that all players be on the field for the Anthem.
3. Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room or in a similar location off the field until after the Anthem has been performed.

4. A club will be fined by the League if its personnel are on the field and do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.
5. Each club may develop its own work rules, consistent with the above principles, regarding its personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.
6. The Commissioner will impose appropriate discipline on league personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.
