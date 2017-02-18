SPORTS

No. 10 Tar Heels roll past No. 14 Cavaliers 65-41

North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) reaches over Virginia's Isaiah Wilkins (21) and Jack Salt (33) (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

By AARON BEARD
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --
Justin Jackson scored 20 points to help No. 10 North Carolina beat No. 14 Virginia 65-41 on Saturday night, keeping the Tar Heels alone in first in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Kennedy Meeks had all of his 13 points and seven rebounds after halftime for the Tar Heels (23-5, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). They shot 47 percent and led by double figures nearly all night against the ice-cold Cavaliers.

UNC led 34-22 at halftime, never let Virginia closer than nine then ran off 10 straight points to take a 25-point lead and send the Cavaliers to their first three-game skid in a single season in six years.

Marial Shayok scored 13 points to lead Virginia (18-8, 8-6), who went 10 minutes without a basket at one point during the second half and missed its first 17 3-pointers for the game as the Tar Heels turned it into a rout.
