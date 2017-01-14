No. 11 North Carolina beats No. 9 Florida State 96-83

Joel Berry II scored 26 points, and No. 11 North Carolina snapped No. 9 Florida State's school-record win streak with a 96-83 victory on Saturday.Justin Jackson and Isaiah Hicks each added 22 points for the Tar Heels (16-3, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who played from in front nearly all day but didn't put the Seminoles away until a 14-2 run in the final 5 1/2 minutes finally gave them a comfortable lead.Theo Pinson had a huge day, too, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds to help the Tar Heels shift in and out of small lineups to counter FSU's size and depth.Jonathan Isaac had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Seminoles (16-2, 4-1), who had won 12 in a row and stood at 4-0 in the ACC for the first time in their history.BIG PICTUREFlorida State: The Seminoles finally lost in the middle of a stretch of six straight against ranked opponents, though they played right with the Tar Heels to prove their strong league start is no fluke. They finished with four in double figures and shot 46 percent, but their struggles at the foul line - they made just 12 of 26 free throws - loomed large as they kept drawing close but were unable to push ahead after halftime.North Carolina: The Tar Heels were without freshman big man Tony Bradley Jr. due to a concussion, forcing UNC to use plenty of small lineups when big men Hicks and Kennedy Meeks got into foul trouble. That versatility was huge, while 6-foot-8 sophomore reserve Luke Maye came up with a career-high 15 rebounds to help make up for Bradley's absence and give UNC a 56-34 rebounding advantage.UP NEXTFlorida State: The Seminoles continue their gauntlet of ranked opponents Wednesday, hosting No. 20 Notre Dame.North Carolina: The Tar Heels have a quick turnaround, hosting Syracuse on Monday night.