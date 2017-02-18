SPORTS

No. 12 Duke holds on for 99-94 win over Wake Forest

Duke's Grayson Allen (3) and Amile Jefferson (21) struggle for the ball with Wake Forest's John Collins (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

By JOEDY McCREARY
DURHAM --
Luke Kennard scored 23 points, Jayson Tatum added 19 and No. 12 Duke held on to beat Wake Forest 99-94 on Saturday.

Amile Jefferson had 16 points for the Blue Devils (22-5, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 59 percent and hit 13 3-pointers while winning their seventh straight.

John Collins had a career-best 31 points and 15 rebounds for the Demon Deacons (15-12, 6-9), who have lost three of four.

Bryant Crawford finished with 21 points, and his layup with about 1:20 to play pulled Wake Forest within 93-92, but he missed two other critical drives in the final minute that would have either tied it or given the Demon Deacons the lead.

Grayson Allen missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 1:02 remaining for Duke. Crawford's first layup rimmed out with about 35 seconds left. Tatum hit two free throws with 31.1 seconds left to push the lead to 95-92, and Crawford missed with his left hand with about 15 seconds to play.

Frank Jackson finished with 12 points, Allen had 11 and Matt Jones scored 10 for the Blue Devils.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: Winning at Cameron Indoor Stadium would have been a significant boost for the Demon Deacons' hopes for their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2010. They haven't won here since Tim Duncan was a senior in 1997, and fell to 1-25 against ranked teams under third-year coach Danny Manning.

Duke: This was another gut check for the Blue Devils - none of the wins during their streak has come by more than 10 points. They have reached the 10-win mark in ACC play for the 10th straight year.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons return home to play host to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

Duke: The Blue Devils play two road games, beginning Wednesday night at Syracuse.
Related Topics:
sportscollege basketballDuke Blue DevilsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Dellin Betances: 'Unfair' of Randy Levine to call me victim of agent
No. 3 Kansas closer to Big 12 title with 67-65 win at No. 4 Baylor
LeBron James: Can't compare me vs. Stephen Curry to classic rivalries
UNC to honor Paige and Johnson at Saturday's game vs. Virginia
Cavs' Kyrie Irving on 'Earth is flat' comments: 'I know the science'
More Sports
Top Stories
Blind cleric jailed for life dies in Butner prison
1 dead after shooting outside Greensboro mall
Carrboro police officer born with 1 kidney needs donor
McCorvey, who was at center of Roe v. Wade, dead at 69
Outside of Washington, Trump slips back into campaign mode
Durham PD faces challenges to fill 35 open positions
Fmr Duke player Kyrie Irving believes the Earth is flat
Show More
Last-second launch delay for SpaceX at moon pad
At least 4 dead as fierce Southern California storm causes flash floods
Fighters scrambled to intercept plane near Mar-a-Lago
2 workers suspended after 'Day Without Immigrants'
Cooper laments loss of NBA All-Star Game over HB2
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos