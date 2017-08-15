SPORTS

No separation yet between UNC quarterbacks

It's a crowded QB field at UNC. (Charlie Mickens)

Charlie Mickens
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Almost two weeks into the UNC football camp, head coach Larry Fedora has not named a starter at quarterback. There are four guys competing for the one coveted spot.

"Nobody has separated themselves," Larry Fedora told ABC11 when asked how the QB situation is shaping up.

Offensive Line Coach Chris Kapilovic was a little more jovial with reporters Monday after practice on the QB situation.

Head coach Larry Fedora and Offensive Line Coach Chris Kapilovic spoke to ABC11.



"We learned something," Kapilovic said with a smile.

Tar Heel coaches will have to make tough decisions between Nathan Elliot, Brandon Harris, Chazz Surratt, and perhaps Logan Byrd.

It's still weeks away from the opener against Cal on September 2.
