NC STATE WOLFPACK

Sophomore center Omer Yurtseven leaving NC State to transfer or go pro, coach says

North Carolina State center Omer Yurtseven (14) practices for an NCAA college basketball first-round game Wednesday, March 14, 2018 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Sophomore center Omer Yurtseven announced he plans to transfer from NC State or go pro, coach Kevin Keatts said Wednesday.

The 7-0 sophomore center from Istanbul, Turkey, met with Keatts Tuesday to talk about his future.

As a freshman, Yurtseven, 19, went through the NBA draft process, without hiring an agent.

"Omer and I had an opportunity to visit and he expressed his intentions to either pursue a professional career or consider transferring from NC State. We will certainly grant his release," Keatts said. "Omer made incredible strides this year, increasing his scoring in ACC play from 4.9 points per game to 14.9, improving his rebounding and hitting 46 percent from three-point range while developing into an All-ACC player. We wish him continued progress and success in his future."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsbasketballnc state universityNC State Wolfpackraleigh newscollege basketballRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NC STATE WOLFPACK
NC State's Yurtseven granted release and will explore professional options
Belichick causes stir with visit to NC State's pro day
Subpoena seeks records between NC State, Dennis Smith Jr.
NC State releases subpoena, FBI seeks Dennis Smith Jr. records
More NC State Wolfpack
SPORTS
Duke solved its defensive problems by taking a page from Syracuse's playbook
NC State's Yurtseven granted release and will explore professional options
NC State wrestler becomes unlikely NCAA champion
Draisaitl has goal, 3 assists as Oilers whip Hurricanes 7-3
More Sports
Top Stories
Person dies after officer-involved shooting in Timberlake
Snowfall hits Triangle-areas; slick roads possible
Seaboard Station to undergo sea of change. What do locals want?
Check the latest school closings and delays
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect
Tractor-trailer catches fire, causes delays on I-40 W in Raleigh
Show More
Austin bombing suspect identified
NC massage therapists push back against new state rules
7 children bitten by pit bull that got inside NC elementary school
Duke professor feels unprepared for security threats
2 suspected gang members wanted for murder arrested in Raleigh
More News
Photos
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
American Idol talent from North Carolina
More Photos