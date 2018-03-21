Sophomore center Omer Yurtseven announced he plans to transfer from NC State or go pro, coach Kevin Keatts said Wednesday.The 7-0 sophomore center from Istanbul, Turkey, met with Keatts Tuesday to talk about his future.As a freshman, Yurtseven, 19, went through the NBA draft process, without hiring an agent."Omer and I had an opportunity to visit and he expressed his intentions to either pursue a professional career or consider transferring from NC State. We will certainly grant his release," Keatts said. "Omer made incredible strides this year, increasing his scoring in ACC play from 4.9 points per game to 14.9, improving his rebounding and hitting 46 percent from three-point range while developing into an All-ACC player. We wish him continued progress and success in his future."