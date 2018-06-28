Outgoing Panthers owner Jerry Richardson fined $2.75 million after workplace misconduct investigation

Outgoing Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson was fined $2.75 million to support organizations addressing race and gender-based issues and fund league-wide workplace training as a result of NFL's investigation into workplace misconduct allegations made against him.NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Thursday the findings and conclusions in the investigation conducted by former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chairman Mary Jo White into allegations of workplace misconduct by Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.Following the initial release of these allegations, Richardson announced his intention to sell the Carolina Panthers and he removed himself from day-to-day operations.First, the review identified each of the allegations that has been publicly reported as well as similar matters that have not been the subject of public discussion.While the investigation was not limited to the matters that have been publicly reported, and did not seek to confirm or reject the details of each specific allegation made regarding Richardson, it did substantiate the claims that have been made, and identified no information that would either discredit the claims made or that would undermine the veracity of the employees who have made those claims.The investigation also revealed the conduct was limited to Richardson, no other Panthers employee engaged in such conduct.The investigation also confirmed that the Panthers and its ownership did not report the claims, or any agreements to resolve those claims, to the League Office and that neither the League Office nor the club's limited partners were aware of these matters until they became public in December of 2017.