Carolina Panthers announce general manager 'has been relieved of his duties'

FILE - In this April 21, 2016, file photo, Carolina Panthers NFL football team general manager Dave Gettleman speaks during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C. ((AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File))

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Carolina Parthers' owner and founder announced Monday that the team's general manager, Dave Gettleman, "has been relieved of his duties."

Gettleman had been general manager of the Panthers since 2013.

"After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager," Jerry Richardson said. "I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed."

Carolina finished 6-10 in 2016 after making the playoffs in each of Gettleman's first three seasons with the team, capping 2015 with an NFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance.

Gettleman has been associated with 16 playoff teams in his NFL career. Before joining Carolina, he spent nearly 30 years in NFL scouting departments.
