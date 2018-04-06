SPORTS

Panthers' Thomas Davis facing four-game suspension, issues apology to fans

The Panthers linebacker said on Twitter that he had viiolated the NFL's substance abuse policy. (Mike McCarn)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVD) --
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is facing a four-game suspension after violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Davis said he has been taking the same supplements for the last seven or eight years and never had an issue.

On Friday, he issued an apology to fans via Twitter.



Davis, 35, acknowledged he tested positive for an estrogen blocker but said "in no way would I ever do anything to cheat this game."

Davis, a former Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner, said he has a clear conscience about the situation knowing he didn't do anything intentionally wrong.

He plans to serve the suspension in what he previously said would be his 14th and final season with Carolina before retiring.

Davis started 15 games last season for the Panthers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
