Panthers drop 'interim' tag naming Marty Hurney GM

Marty Hurney (Chuck Burton)

By
CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVD) --
Marty Hurney is officially the Panthers General Manager, once again.

Hurney served as interim GM after Dave Gettleman was fired in July of 2017.

Panthers COO Tina Baker said she believes Hurney is the right guy to "craft a roster that will win games and contend for a championship."

This is his second tour with the Panthers as GM. Hurney held the position previously from 2002-2012 and began working with Carolina in 1998. The Panthers reached the playoffs three times, won the NFC championship and reached Super Bowl 38 during Hurney's first stint.

It seemed like this news was inevitable until his ex-wife Jeanne filed a harassment complaint alleging Hurney had illegally entered her house and classroom and hacked into her phone and computer. Jeanne dropped the complaint earlier this month.

Hurney turns his focus to the NFL draft which begins April 24th; the Panthers have 23rd overall pick.

The team just wrapped up an 11-5 season losing to the Saints in the first round of the playoffs.
