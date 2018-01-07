  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

Panthers fall to the Saints, 31-26

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton reaches over the pile for a first down in the first half of against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Despite a last minute rally, the Carolina Panthers fell to the New Orleans Saints 31-26.

In the last 5 minutes of the game Cam Newton passed to Christian McCaffrey for a 56 yard touchdown bringing the Panthers within a touchdown for the win.



After a third and short defensive stop by the Panthers that took the game to the 2 minute warning, Brees threw an interception.

With no timeouts left, the Newton was flagged for intentional grounding with 34 seconds left bringing up 3rd and 23 with 24 seconds left. By rule 10 seconds must be run off the clock after an intentional grounding call.



Newton was then sacked on 4th down, securing a Saints victory.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsCarolina PanthersFayettevillefayetteville news
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Panthers facing questions about Cam Newton's quick return
Brees, defensive stand, help Saints survive Panthers, 31-26
Wife of Saints' Tony McDaniel not in labor after all
Referee Ted Valentine turns back on UNC's Joel Berry
More Sports
Top Stories
Cumberland County boil water advisory expanded
Get ready for a warm up! Highs in 60s later this week!
Here are your 75th Golden Globe Awards winners
7-year-old Calif. boy dies of flu-related condition
Cruise ship gets caught in middle of winter storm
Pedestrian injured in Wake Forest hit and run
Trump administration officials defend president's mental fitness
Over $150,000 raised after Roy Moore accuser's home burns down in suspicious fire
Show More
What is 'frost nip?'
Life Time ditches cable news in gyms
Stadium Drive reopens after crews repair water main break in Wake Forest
$560 million Powerball jackpot is second win in less than two years for New Hampshire
No. 2 Duke falls on the road to unranked NC State
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: This is the perfect weather for making 'ice marbles!'
PHOTOS: Snow dogs enjoying the first snowfall of the season
PHOTOS: Your images from the first snow of 2018
PHOTOS: Dozens killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
More Photos