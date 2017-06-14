Panthers minicamp day 2 highlights

And look who shows up late for work. Geez pic.twitter.com/4EbsnJYLKe — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) June 14, 2017

GM Dave Gettleman checking on DEs Charles Johnson and Ryan Delaire pic.twitter.com/f52axAqqu2 — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) June 14, 2017

With Samuels speed I expect to see this play a bunch pic.twitter.com/drcBDwIr88 — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) June 14, 2017

ABC 11's Joe Mazur was at the Panthers minicamp bright and early again Wednesday.These are the highlights of day two of the Panthers' minicamp:Running in late for work on day 2 was Cam Newton. You don't want to miss stretching!Newton didn't throw again today as expected. That will probably happen next week when the cameras are gone.More of the same in absentees as well. No Michael Oher. At this point I'll be surprised if we ever see him playing again.Christian McCaffrey is expected to arrive back in Charlotte today. The 1st round pick is expected to practice tomorrow.GM Dave Gettleman was tooling around checking on his guys like Charles Johnson. The Defensive End spent some time on the stationary bike. After 10 years of NFL work, the body takes longer to get loose.