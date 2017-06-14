SPORTS

Panthers minicamp day 2 highlights

Panthers minicamp day 2 (ABC11's Joe Mazur)

By
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
ABC 11's Joe Mazur was at the Panthers minicamp bright and early again Wednesday.

Click here to read Joe's recap of Tuesday's event

These are the highlights of day two of the Panthers' minicamp:

Running in late for work on day 2 was Cam Newton. You don't want to miss stretching!



Newton didn't throw again today as expected. That will probably happen next week when the cameras are gone.


More of the same in absentees as well. No Michael Oher. At this point I'll be surprised if we ever see him playing again.

Christian McCaffrey is expected to arrive back in Charlotte today. The 1st round pick is expected to practice tomorrow.

GM Dave Gettleman was tooling around checking on his guys like Charles Johnson. The Defensive End spent some time on the stationary bike. After 10 years of NFL work, the body takes longer to get loose.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsCharlotte
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Cameron Johnson is the perfect example of the transfer rule gone wrong
Panthers TE Greg Olsen grants wish for 17-year-old boy
Scott Darling thanks Chicago for chance, talks journey
Mark Armstrong is spinning the Father's Day hits...
More Sports
Top Stories
In custody: Gunman opens fire at US lawmakers, 5 injured
6 dead in London fire; figure expected to rise
Four-year-old critically hurt in Fayetteville crash
Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Today
'Yappy Hour' aimed at stopping dog flu
Elderly man drowns after his riding lawnmower overturns
Cary Parkway to be widened at High House Road
Show More
Infamous 'Lake Boone Trail Chicken' returned
Cumberland County ends contract with superintendent
Last day for Kestrel Heights High School
Students mourn the loss of classmate who drowned
Massive Raleigh fire not a factor at building code meeting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
More Photos