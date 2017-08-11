SPORTS

Panther's QB Newton throwing again in practice

Cam Newton finally resumed throwing for the Panthers. (Mike McCarn)

Derek Rowles
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WTVD) --
Cam Newton is back at it.

Newton, who sat out Wednesday's preseason opener against Houston, took part in individual drills Friday.

Panthers.com insider Bill Voth tweeted out video of Newton's pass drills from training camp at Wofford College.



The 2015 MVP was throwing passes to various receivers, including Damiere Byrd.



Byrd was the standout pass-catcher against the Texans, scoring on a 50-yard bomb and an 8-yard end zone slant from Joe Webb.

It is not known yet whether Newton will play in the next preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, August 19 (ABC11, 3 p.m.).
