Panthers sign former UNC receiver Howard

Former Tar Heel Bug Howard is one of four to sign with the Panthers after tryouts. On the other hand, Russell Shepard is a cap casualty. He had 17 catches and 1 TD last season pic.twitter.com/3Up3tc1uJx — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) May 14, 2018

Panthers coach Ron Rivera singled out Bug Howard after practice on Saturday, saying he was impressed by No. 11.General Manager Marty Hurney must have agreed, signing Howard along with three others after the tryout. Joining Howard on the roster (for now) C Kyle Friend, G Quinterrius Eatmon and DE Karter Schult.Howard had more than 2,000 yards receiving at UNC and 18 touchdowns in his four seasons. He went undrafted last year and was waived by both the Colts and Browns.In other moves, the Panthers released Russell Shepard and in the process trimmed more than $2 million in cap space. Shepard was asked to take a pay cut but refused. He had 17 receptions last season and one TD.Watch the video to hear from Howard.