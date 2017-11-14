Panthers WR Samuel out for the season

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel will miss the remainder of the season after suffering ligament damage in his ankle, the team confirmed Tuesday.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Samuel left Monday night's 45-21 win against the Dolphins early in the third quarter after his foot turned awkwardly under the weight of Miami safety Reshad Jones in the end zone.
Prior to the injury, Samuel was enjoying the most productive game of his career, recording a career-high five catches for 45 yards in the first half against the Dolphins.
Samuel, who was drafted to threaten defenses with his elite speed, battled a hamstring injury throughout the summer and a high-ankle sprain in his right foot during the early part of the season. But when wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin was traded to the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago, Samuel assumed a starting role alongside Devin Funchess.
The Panthers (7-3) must now rely on Funchess, Kaelin Clay, Russell Shephard and Brenton Bersin. Damiere Byrd is expected to come off injured reserve in early December.
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD