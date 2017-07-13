Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
WEATHER ALERT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Full Story
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
WEATHER ALERT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Full Story
SPORTS
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WTVD
Thursday, July 13, 2017 05:12PM
Related Topics:
sports
college football
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SPORTS
Hurricanes owner mulling whether to sell team after receiving offer
Michael Oher planning on reporting to Panthers training camp
ACC not resting on past success, looking to 2017
Jarrius Robertson honored with Jimmy V Perseverance Award at ESPYS
More Sports
Top Stories
I-Team finds asbestos in makeup
Harnett County family grieving death of toddler
Raleigh man charged with secret peeping
Fayetteville police search for 2 crime victims
Woman shoots man in Lee County
HEAT ADVISORY AGAIN: Heat lands several in hospital
16-year-old shot to death in Rocky Mount
Show More
Watch: Alligator eats turtle on Bald Head Island
Alcohol suspected in fatal crash involving scooter near Fayetteville
NC man dies after recliner falls off trailer on US 421
Wounded veteran gets new home
Woman's body found near Camp Lejeune main gate
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham