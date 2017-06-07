Pitt transfer defies school, says he'll play for UNC

Initially - it seemed Cameron Johnson was not likely to land at UNC unless Pittsburgh eased off on its mandate that he sit one year if he transfers to another ACC school.Johnson was clear that sitting for one of his final two years of eligibility was not in the game plan. Pittsburgh did not relent. Rather than transferring to a non-ACC school, Johnson dug his heels in and committed to UNC anyway.He decided that rather than giving Pitt's ridiculous coach and administrators their way, he is going to stand his ground and fight for his well-deserved right to play immediately.To that end he released this statement to the media on Tuesday:The whole thing is impressive, unsurprising from an All-ACC Academic performer and honors graduate (and one with skilled legal representation). The unbending justice of his case arrives in the 3rd, 4th and 5th paragraphs. First that Pitt may have botched their revised ruling on Johnson's transfer, but much more damningly (in my mind anyway), that scores of coaches and administrators have departed without restriction or penalty during Johnson's three years at Pitt. Right down to the associate AD that heard his transfer appeal!There is no just argument the University of Pittsburgh athletic department can make that backs its restriction. Currently, the school is hiding behind a milquetoast statement:It's a meaningless statement to justify prolonging an indefensible stance. Pitt coach Kevin Stallings, just a season into his new job, is going to struggle to field a full roster this year. It's not hard to see why.