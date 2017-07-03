Podcast: HBCU plan would radically change college hoops

Andy Schwarz is an economist focused on antitrust issues. He's also a huge sports fan.His day job and his passion for sports have intersected as he and two others have put together a 22-page plan to "disrupt" the current NCAA basketball model.The basic premise? Form an HBCU league wherein the players are paid between $50,000 and $100,000 to play in addition to attending school. The idea is to siphon off the "one-and-dones" from the current blueblood programs and offer them an attractive counter option.The league would then boost the status of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities involved, helping them gain back some of the prestige they've lost in the current college sports landscape. Ultimately, it's to improve the lot of the college athlete.Agree or disagree, it's an interesting notion.Listen to the full podcast in the audio/video player above.