SPORTS

Podcast: HBCU plan would radically change college hoops

EMBED </>More Videos

An economist has a plan to help HBCU's that would pay players and turn the NCAA basketball model upside-down.

By
Andy Schwarz is an economist focused on antitrust issues. He's also a huge sports fan.

His day job and his passion for sports have intersected as he and two others have put together a 22-page plan to "disrupt" the current NCAA basketball model.

RELATED: Read the HBCU league business plan here (.pdf)

The basic premise? Form an HBCU league wherein the players are paid between $50,000 and $100,000 to play in addition to attending school. The idea is to siphon off the "one-and-dones" from the current blueblood programs and offer them an attractive counter option.

The league would then boost the status of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities involved, helping them gain back some of the prestige they've lost in the current college sports landscape. Ultimately, it's to improve the lot of the college athlete.

Agree or disagree, it's an interesting notion.

Listen to the full podcast in the audio/video player above.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportscollege basketballNCAAsports
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Justin Williams signs with Hurricanes, rejoining team he won '06 title with
Want to be a ninja warrior? This gym's for you
Hurricanes trade goalie Eddie Lack to Flames for prospect, 2019 pick
NC State track and field athletes make Team USA
More Sports
Top Stories
Missing RDU employee found in Virginia parking garage
Heavy rains cause flood warning for Cumberland County
NC Pride asks forgiveness over Yom Kippur conflict
Authorities investigating shooting, crash in Fayetteville
Police: Taxi strikes pedestrians near Boston airport
Goldsboro deputies investigate string of burglaries
Man found dead in Cumberland Co. home, suspects at large
Show More
Warning about new island that popped up along NC coast
Town officials investigate faulty traffic light in Apex
Man kills son, apparently believing he's an intruder
Officer adopts 10-year-old boy he rescued from abusive home
Teen sells stuff to raise money for ill sister's funeral
More News
Top Video
NC Pride asks forgiveness over Yom Kippur conflict
Town officials investigate faulty traffic light in Apex
Authorities investigating shooting, crash in Fayetteville
Goldsboro deputies investigate string of burglaries
More Video