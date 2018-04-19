Pro Football Draft Profile: Nyheim Hines, NC State

North Carolina State running back Nyheim Hines (7) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown against Arizona State in the Sun Bowl.

One of my first times seeing Nyheim Hines perform was in high school.Hines, who attended Garner High School, was playing in a game where he scored four touchdowns in the first half.Hines would go on to play his college ball at NC State, his favorite school growing up.After seeing time primarily as a return man and receiver his first two seasons, the speedy Hines blossomed as a running back during his junior year.He carried the ball 197 times for 1,112 yards, an average of 5.6 yards per carry, and scored 12 touchdowns, including a long of 83 yards.He saved his best for last, torching rival North Carolina for 196 yards and two touchdowns in the regular-season finale, and then scoring three touchdowns in a Sun Bowl victory against Arizona State.After his junior year, Hines announced he would enter into the 2018 NFL Draft.At the NFL combine, Hines clocked the fastest 40-yard dash of any running back, running a 4.38.Days away from the NFL Draft, we profile Nyheim Hines from NC State as he prepares to see where he will be drafted. Watch the video for a full report and our projection on where Hines will go in the draft.