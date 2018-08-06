SPORTS

QB Surratt, 12 other UNC football players to miss games following self-reported NCAA violation

UNC Head Coach Larry Fedora and AD Bubba Cunningham's opening remarks

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
After self-reporting a secondary NCAA violation involving the sale of team-issued shoes, 13 North Carolina football players will miss games during the 2018 season, according to Bobby Hundley at UNC.

Offensive lineman Brian Anderson, defensive end Malik Carney, wide receiver Beau Corrales, defensive end Tomon Fox, defensive end Tyrone Hopper, offensive lineman Quiron Johnson, linebacker Malik Robinson, quarterback Chazz Surratt and offensive lineman Jordan Tucker will each sit out four games.

UNC Larry Fedora gives more details on the players suspensions


Defensive backs Greg Ross and Tre Shaw will miss two games, and quarterback Jack Davidson and offensive lineman Jonah Melton will miss one.

Multiple players share the same position, so to protect the health and safety of the students, the NCAA approved a request to stagger certain suspensions.

Carney will sit games against ECU, UCF, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, while Fox will sit against Miami, Syracuse, Virginia and Georgia Tech. All other suspensions will begin with the season opener at Cal on Sept. 1.

UNC Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham speaks on the player suspensions



"I am certainly upset by our players' actions and how their choices reflect on them, our program and the University," head coach Larry Fedora said. "These young men knew the rules and are being held responsible for the poor choices they have made. Accountability is an important core principle in this program. We will learn from this and aim to do better in the future."

"We are disappointed," director of athletics Bubba Cunningham said.

UNC football player Malik Carney speks on the player suspensions



"Chancellor Folt, Coach Fedora and I have high expectations of all of our students, coaches and staff, and we expect everyone to embrace and abide by all team and NCAA rules. We always will strive to get better."

Players will be permitted to practice, attend meetings and continue strength and conditioning training while serving their suspensions.
Related Topics:
sportsuncUNC Tar Heelscollege footballChapel Hill
