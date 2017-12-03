Raleigh hosts wheelchair rugby tournament

Have you ever heard of wheelchair rugby? Tune into @ABC11_WTVD tonight at 6 to learn more. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/tK8vi8YdPj — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) December 3, 2017

This weekend the North Carolina Spinal accord Injury Association hosted its 12th annual Raleigh Rumble Quad rugby tournament.Six teams competed from up and down the east coast.Watch the video for the full story.------------------------------