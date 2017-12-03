Raleigh hosts wheelchair rugby tournament

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --This weekend the North Carolina Spinal accord Injury Association hosted its 12th annual Raleigh Rumble Quad rugby tournament.
Six teams competed from up and down the east coast.
Watch the video for the full story.
Have you ever heard of wheelchair rugby? Tune into @ABC11_WTVD tonight at 6 to learn more. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/tK8vi8YdPj— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) December 3, 2017
------------------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD