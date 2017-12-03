SPORTS

Raleigh hosts wheelchair rugby tournament

This weekend the North Carolina Spinal accord Injury Association hosted its 12th annual Raleigh Rumble Quad rugby tournament.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
This weekend the North Carolina Spinal accord Injury Association hosted its 12th annual Raleigh Rumble Quad rugby tournament.

Six teams competed from up and down the east coast.

