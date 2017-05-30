SPORTS

Raleigh women's rugby team to play for national title

Raw video as the Raleigh Venom women's rugby team practices ahead of a title match.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Venom rugby club won four national titles while playing in Division Two. Now elevated to D-1, these weekend warriors have a chance to reign supreme against even better competition.

"We made the semifinals last year, and now we made the finals," said Mike Striker, Venom assistant coach. "A lot of that's on growth of individual talent and players that have been together for a really long time. Rugby's not really a sport where you just kind of throw people together and hope for the best."

As East Region champs, the Venom travel to Colorado for the final where they'll face a team from California.

"It really is about the name on the front, said T Fletcher, a halfback in her 10th year with the Venom. "And that's Raleigh Venom. And it's everything this club stands for. It's about camaraderie, it's about work ethic. Its about welcoming people."

It's a diverse, career-driven group of women who happen to turn fierce when slipping on a rugby kit.

"Some of us are lawyers, some of us work for Corporate America, teachers, etc.," said Brielle Mayle, who is in her third year with the Venom. "We're all over the map, and we come out here we put on our Venom gear and we're all one. One team."

It's a sacrifice to train and travel for the love of rugby - one driven by tremendous passion for the sport.

"Coming out here, seeing the girl next to us and coach next to you like, giving time, time of work, money to get to Nationals, there are no words for it," Fletcher said.

