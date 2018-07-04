SPORTS

A Raleigh youngster is headed to the Jr. Home Run Derby

Holden Cooper of Raleigh is on his way to the Jr. Home Run Derby (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Holden Cooper's big swing has him going places this summer.

Holden, 12, outlasted scores of other preteens, slugging his way to the Jr. Home Run Derby National Finals. In a couple of weeks, he'll travel to Washington DC to measure up his "Ruthian" swing.

Holden is one of the eight competing in the finals, which take place two days before the Major League Home Run Derby. Another big perk for winning regionals is VIP treatment at other Mid-Summer Classic events, including getting to shag fly balls at the Big League Home Run Derby.

A trove of family and teammates will make the trip north to watch Holden swing for the fences. A skill he's been perfecting since the age of 6.

The Jr. Derby is a just a few years old and Holden is the first regional champ from the Triangle. He makes a good leadoff hitter.
