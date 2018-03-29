Red-hot Capitals host Hurricanes

WASHINGTON -- The streaking Washington Capitals go for their sixth straight victory when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night at Capital One Arena.
The Capitals (46-24-7) hold a five-point lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who they visit Sunday.
Washington extended its streak in style Wednesday night with 3-2 overtime win against the visiting New York Rangers. Lars Eller tied the game with 1:05 remaining and Evgeny Kuznetsov beat Henrik Lundqvist 38 seconds into overtime as Washington won for the ninth time in 10 games.
It marked the third time this season the Capitals tied a game with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.
"We're confident in any situation of a game," goaltender Braden Holtby told NHL.com. "We play better when it's close; one goal either way or whatever. I think with our skill, it forces us to turn things on late in the game and guys take that as a challenge."
Kuznetsov, who assisted on Eller's goal, notched his sixth straight game with two or more points (five goals, 13 assists). His 25th goal increased his season high, and his 77th point tied his single-season best set in the 2015-16 season.
Holtby, making only his third start in the past 11 games, was solid, stopping 35 shots to gain his third straight win.
"I felt comfortable," he told the team's website. "Obviously it's something I'm not used to, not playing much. Stamina and such was a little different than I'm used to, but it felt good to go out there and just get to work, and to play in a high intensity game."
Philipp Grubauer, who started four of the past five games, was scratched because of a lower-body injury, but returned to practice Thursday.
"I have two goalies," Capitals coach Barry Trotz said told NHL.com. "If that's an indication of where (Holtby's) game is going, I know where Grubauer's is at, then we're in good shape with two goaltenders that have played valuable minutes for us. ... We've still got some games left and we'll see where we are."
The Hurricanes (34-32-11) saw their three-game winning streak end Tuesday night in a 4-3 loss at New Jersey. Stefan Noesen scored with 1:33 left in the third period to give the Devils the victory.
Noah Hanifin, Phillip Di Giuseppe and Warren Foegele scored for the Hurricanes, and Scott Darling made 41 saves.
Carolina went 0-for-3 on the power play while New Jersey was 2-for-4.
"It's tough when you play games that are fast, that hard fought, and it comes down to just a few plays," Hanifin told NHL.com. "Unfortunately, our power-play time was not good enough. We had a few chances and we didn't do anything with them. We gave up power-play goals and they beat us in that department. We have to be better."
The Hurricanes, still alive despite being 10 points behind New Jersey for the second Eastern Conference wild card spot with five games remaining, lost leads of 2-1 and 3-2.
"I thought it was back and forth all night," Di Giuseppe told NHL.com. "No matter what, you want to win. We're just trying to win for each other and obviously it was disappointing tonight, but there are a few more games."
Foegele, 21, who scored goals in his first two NHL games this week, was reassigned to the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL on Wednesday.
Hurricanes defenseman Justin Falk missed the last three games with an upper-body injury.
