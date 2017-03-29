SPORTS
Referee who worked UNC-Kentucky game receiving death threats

Referee John Higgins, center, explains a call to Louisville head coach Rick Pitino Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Jeff Goodman and Dana O'Neil
NCAA referee John Higgins met with law enforcement for more than two hours Tuesday after Kentucky fans sent death threats, repeatedly called his company's office and home -- despite an unlisted number -- and posted a barrage of false messages about his business on the company's Facebook page, sources told ESPN.

Higgins worked Sunday's Elite Eight game between Kentucky and North Carolina, which the Tar Heels won 75-73 on Luke Maye's buzzer-beating jumper. The Wildcats were whistled for 19 fouls, including two each on Malik Monk, De'Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo in the first half, a fact that Kentucky coach John Calipari didn't let go unnoticed.

"You know, it's amazing that we were in that game where they practically fouled out my team," Calipari said. "Amazing that we had a chance."

Kentucky fan websites and message boards identified Higgins as making incorrect calls against the Wildcats. Calipari's statements, message board chatter and their own fury prompted some Kentucky fans to write false and damaging messages on the Facebook site of Higgins' company, John Higgins Weatherguard Inc., as reported by several outlets Tuesday.

But the nastiness went well beyond those posts. Sources said the phones at Higgins' home and business, also known as Rooferees, have been "ringing off the hook" since the game, with angry Kentucky fans calling to complain and some even going so far as to make death threats.

That prompted a meeting with law enforcement.

Higgins declined to comment when reached by phone, but sources said the official will work the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona.

