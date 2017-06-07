SPORTS

Rehab start brings ex-NCSU star Carlos Rodon back to Triangle

Former NC State star Carlos Rodon made a rehab appearance with the Winston-Salem Dash in Zebulon on Tuesday.

ZEBULON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A hop, skip and a jump from where he grew up in Holly Springs, Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon returned to a diamond near the Triangle.

The former NC State star pitcher is recovering from bursitis in his left bicep.

Rodon is on a rehab assignment with the Winston-Salem Dash. That allowed for a trip to Five County Stadium against the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday.

Rodon, who hasn't pitched in the Majors at all this season because of the injury, struck out the side in the side in the first inning.

Then he got in a bit of trouble in the second, giving up five runs in his short stint.

Rodon faced 16 batters, struck out six in 3 1/3 innings while allowing four hits.

Carlos Rodon warms up before pitching in Zebulon.



Though the Mudcats won 6-3, Rodon said it still felt good to be near home.

"I felt good, you know," Rodon said. "It's all based on health ... arm felt good and felt strong. It was good to get back out there and pitch again, it's been a little while, and it's fun to compete.

"It was nice to be able to come out here and pitch in front of some NC State fans and some family and some friends so that was nice," he added.

One of those fans was his former coach with the Wolfpack, Elliott Avent.

"He did what he needed to do," Avent said. "He needs to go out and pitch, you know what I'm saying? He needs to work on his command, especially his fastball command. And I was glad to see how easy he threw and effortlessly."
